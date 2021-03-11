WATCH THIS: Car Slams Into East Rutherford House

VIDEO: A used 2003 Nissan 350Z will ordinarily sell for anywhere from $6,500 to $8,000 – unless it slams into a house.

The owner of one apparently was showing it to a would-be buyer when it crashed into an East Rutherford home on Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured the Carlton Avenue crash from two different angles.

Both the 35-year-old driver from East Rutherford and his 19-year-old passenger from Hempstead, NY got out OK.

The car didn’t do so well, though.

“The driver said his accelerator became stuck, causing him to lose control, striking a fence, landscaping and the structure,” Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said.

Both men refused medical attention, the deputy chief said, adding that the driver received a summons for careless driving.

The East Rutherford Building Department deemed the structure safe after an inspection.

Gerard DeMarco

