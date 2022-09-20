UPDATE: Driver Jumps To Death From Route 3 Bridge: Responders

UPDATE: Westbound Route 3 was reopened after authorities recovered the body of a driver who responders said stopped on a bridge on the East Rutherford side of the Hackensack River, got out and jumped.

The jumper's body was being recovered from beneath the bridge across from Secaucus near the American Dream mall shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The driver's SUV was parked in the far right lane off the bridge's narrow shoulder. That lane and the one next to it remained closed while authorities investigated.

All westbound Route 3 lanes were reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Responders included East Rutherford and Secaucus police, fire department boat teams from East Rutherford and Carlstadt, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

