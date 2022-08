A driver was treated for glass in his head after his SUV plowed through the front of a Route 17 Dunkin' Donuts.

No other injuries were reported in the crash on the southbound highway near Biggie's, just after Division Avenue, around 2 p.m.

A building inspector was requested to determine the extent of structural damage.

The cause couldn't be immediately determined.

Nick's Towing removed the vehicle.

