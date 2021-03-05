Police Seize 5 Guns, Rifle From Carlstadt Resident Who Fired Shots Outside Home

UPDATE: Carlstadt police seized five handguns and a rifle from a local resident after he fired several shots from a handgun outside his home, authorities said Monday.

David Knoll, 62, also had eight high-capacity magazines of .223-caliber ammo for the AR-15, they said.

Witnesses told police that the 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound Knoll walked out of his Division Street home on Sunday and fired three to five shots from a .22-caliber handgun, Detective Sgt. John Cleary said.

"He didn't shoot at anyone and didn't hit anyone," Cleary said.

No one was inside the house, the sergeant added.

Police asked area residents to temporarily remain sheltered in place while the arrest was made and the house was cleared.

Detectives then got a warrant to conduct a thorough search.

Kroll remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and eight counts of possessing prohibited large-capacity ammunition.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.