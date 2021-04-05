Police: Carlstadt Resident Who Fired Shots Outside Home Was Annoyed By Loud Music, Noise

UPDATE: A Carlstadt resident who fired several shots from a handgun outside his home apparently was pissed about a neighbor's "loud parties and noise," authorities said Tuesday.

David Knoll had no history of arrests before Sunday, when police took him into custody for firing three to five shots "in the direction of people and property" across the street from his Division Avenue home, Detective Sgt. John Cleary said.

A caller who reported the shots told police the 62-year-old engineer was reloading the black handgun, Cleary said.

Responding borough officers -- backed up by colleagues from surrounding towns -- quickly took Knoll into custody.

Police asked area residents to temporarily remain sheltered in place while the arrest was made and the house was cleared.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives did a more thorough search and found an assault rifle, eight high‐capacity magazines and five handguns, including the .22-caliber handgun he used outside, Cleary said.

They also found 80 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition as well as 9mm rounds and .380- and .22-caliber ammunition, the sergeant said.

Knoll doesn't have a New Jersey firearms ID card, he added.

"It is suspected that this incident was related to an ongoing dispute with a neighbor over loud parties and loud noise," Cleary said.

Kroll remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

He's charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and eight counts of possessing prohibited large-capacity ammunition.

Cleary, meanwhile, thanked police thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and police from East Rutherford and Wood-Ridge for their assistance, as well as the "witnesses who came forth with information."

David K. Knoll BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

