Pete Davidson, Eli Manning Delete Instagram After 1.5 Days

Pete Davidson and Eli Manning's Instagram page sure was fun while it lasted.

The "SNL" star and former NY Giant launched the joint account on Wednesday, Dec. 7. As of Friday around 7:45 p.m., the account had disappeared.

The page featured videos of Manning hurling a football at Davidson in a game of catch, a photo. ofManning helping Davidson light a cigarette, and more.

They also added a link in their bio to a Youtube video tour of Pete's Brookyln apartment, showcasing his extensively decorated bedroom dedicated to the famously funny athlete, complete with blown up photos of the NFL star visiting a coffee shop.

For years, the public has gone without social media accounts for either of the funny men, making their surprise announcement just that more exciting.

Davidson has opened up over the years about his lack of social media, citing he has prioritized his mental health over having social media.

