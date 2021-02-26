Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Return to your home site

Menu

Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Clifton Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing City Man In Back Captured In Newark Flophouse
News

NJSP: Drunk Driver Flees Meadowlands Stop, Hits Trooper Cruiser

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A drunk driver who fled a New Jersey State Police stop at the Meadowlands hit another trooper's vehicle Thursday night before his car stalled and he was arrested, authorities said.

Christian Morel, 23, of Queens kept going after a trooper tried stopping his Infinity shortly before 6:30 p.m., NJSP Lt. Jeffrey Flynn said.

The vehicle then side-swiped a marked State Police cruiser in the complex that was involved in a separate motor vehicle stop, Flynn said.

Morel drove out onto westbound Route 3, where his car bounced off some curbs and became disabled while still in East Rutherford, the lieutenant said.

Morel was arrested without incident and charged with DWI and eluding. His vehicle was temporarily impounded and he was released to a responsible adult, both under John's Law.

No injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Rutherford Daily Voice!

Serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.