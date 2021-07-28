Motorcyclist Killed In Meadowlands Crash

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near the Meadowlands in East Rutherford early Wednesday evening, responders said.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the ramp from southbound Route 120 to Route 3 across from the American Dream.

A box truck remained at the scene. The road was closed indefinitely for clearing of the wreckage and the collection of evidence.

East Rutherford police and Fire Department Emergency Squad, as well as New Jersey State Police, were among the responders.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was also summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and a state Department of Transportation unit to handle traffic.

