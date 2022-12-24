Medical Attention Needed For Police Officer, Guests In Hilton Meadowlands Fire

A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and several guests reportedly required medical attention in a Christmas weekend fire at the Hilton Meadowlands just off the NJ Turnpike in East Rutherford.

Multiple ambulances responded to 2 Meadowlands Plaza after garbage apparently caught fire on the third floor shortly before 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Conditions couldn’t immediately be determined, although responders said a guest with a heart condition required attention. No serious injuries were immediately reported.

The blaze began as a second-alarmer before going to three bells for coverage. Multiple area mutual-aid fire companies responded.

It was knocked down and declared under control shortly before 10 a.m. The building was then ventilated.

