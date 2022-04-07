MALL SHOOTING: Here's What's Known About American Dream Incident So Far

UPDATE: A man was in surgery after being shot twice in the chest in the parking lot at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, multiple sources confirmed.

Chaos erupted at the mall in the Meadowlands Sports Complex after the bleeding victim walked into the mall shortly around 5:50 p.m., they said.

The victim, who was conscious and breathing, was in surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center, sources with knowledge of the shooting told Daily Voice.

An initial alert was issued for two men, one wearing a camo hat, possibly fleeing in a silver Honda.

The shooter was described as Hispanic, with dreadlocks, and wearing blue and black sweatpants and a puffy black jacket. The second suspect was described only as black with a similar jacket.

Police initially stopped a red Audi stopped and questioned a possible suspect near MetLife Stadium. What became of that wasn't immediately disclosed.

The mall remained locked down as tactical teams cleared it store by store and room by room -- including a storage room where 100 or so people had sheltered themselves with an off-duty police officer.

Family pickup was at Lot 26.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was among the area law enforcement agencies who joined New Jersey state troopers and East Rutherford police at the scene.

It was nearly 24 hours earlier that two men fled in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates after firing shots and frightening shoppers at the Roosevelt Field mall on Long Island.

SEE: Pair In NJ Vehicle Wanted For Firing Shots, Forcing Lockdown At Mall On Long Island

Thursday's shooting occurred the same day that the mall announced it will stage live concerts by artists including Ludacris through a multi-year deal with Live Nation.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8.

In addition to concerts, the mall said it will have "unique live experiences like fan-to-artist activations, pop-up shops, launch parties for new music releases and upcoming tours, and more."

