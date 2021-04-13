Feds: Ex-Con Rutherford Bank Robber Nabbed After Tossing Yankees Cap

GOTCHA! An ex-con from Union County robbed a Rutherford bank of $2,300 last week wearing a New York Yankees cap that police recovered from a nearby recycling bin, authorities said following his arrest.

Senenca Wilson, 43, of Clark entered the Kearny Bank (formerly Kearny Federal Savings) branch at Park and West Newall avenues at 4:12 p.m. last Wednesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

He was also wearing a dark t-shirt with a white logo, a windbreaker and sunglasses, as well as a neck gaiter over his face, a glove on his left hand and the baseball cap, Honig said.

Wilson “handed the teller a note demanding money with no straps on the bills,” the U.S. attorney said.

He also gave the teller a white plastic bag to put the money in and demanded the note back, authorities said, adding that no weapon was shown.

A doorbell camera captured video of Wilson running south east on West Newell Avenue with the bag full of cash, Honig said.

A few seconds later, a car registered to Wilson was seen driving from the area, the U.S. attorney said. The baseball cap was also found nearby, she said.

Wilson -- previously of Bayonne -- served state prison time for armed robbery out of Hudson County in 2007, records show.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI’s Violent Crimes/Interstate Theft Task Force with the investigation leading to Tuesday's arrest. A federal judge in Newark later ordered Wilson held pending trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan W. Romankow of Honig's Violent Crimes Unit in Newark is handling the case for the government.

