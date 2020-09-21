Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Rutherford Daily Voice
Breaking News:
Dave & Busters To Lay Off 107 NJ Workers

Cecilia Levine
Dave & Busters at the Willowbrook Mall
Dave & Busters is the latest company to crumble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food and games chain filed a WARN notice saying it will be laying off 107 New Jersey employees.

Dave & Busters -- with New Jersey locations in Wayne and Woodbridge -- could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy if a deal with lenders isn't reached, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The WARN notice indicates that the 107 employees being laid off are at the Wayne location --  the Willowbrook Mall. It's unclear if any of the workers in the Woodbridge center will be impacted.

Dave & Busters reached a deal with lenders earlier this year to waive debt through Nov. 1. If that deal isn't extended, a restructuring plan must be implemented, reports say.

Click here for more on Dave & Busters from Fox Business.

