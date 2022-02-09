Cremated Ashes Gone After SUV Is Stolen From Outside Bergen Funeral Home

The explosion of auto thefts took a heartbreaking turn last week when a New Jersey funeral home employee's car was stolen with cremated remains still inside.

It was no surprise that the 2021 Audi SQ5 was ditched in Newark, where a majority of cars stolen in North Jersey are often abandoned.

The bad news: The ashes were gone, the town's police chief told Daily Voice.

Loved ones are now left without closure.

The SUV was stolen from outside a Bergen County funeral home several blocks off southbound Route 17 shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

The employee “ran in real quick to grab something, and then somebody grabbed the car,” the chief said.

Investigators hoped that not initially publicizing the theft would help them catch those responsible unaware. But it wasn't to be.

The SUV was found, but the ashes -- along with 10 men’s suits -- were gone.

Newark police were processing the SUV for possible evidence before eventually returning it, the chief said Wednesday.

ANYONE with any information that could help determine what happened to the remains is asked to contact their local police department.

(Loved ones haven’t come forward publicly. Daily Voice is withholding any identifiers unless/until they do.)

With thieves prowling North Jersey streets in unprecedented numbers, authorities say it's more important than ever to always lock your vehicle -- no matter where you park or for how long -- and take the key fobs with you.

Police won't be able to chase them under rules enacted by state authorities this past December. Aware of this, thieves have begun snatching vehicles in North Jersey in broad daylight.

