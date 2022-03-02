Arrangements For Late Tow Truck-Driving Bergen First Responder Include Procession

A tow truck procession escorted by police will honor a driver who was killed while responding to a call on Route 3.

The procession for Robert Thornton, 31, an EMS volunteer from Ridgefield Park, will begin at 3:45 p.m. Friday, shortly before visitation -- from 4 to 8 p.m. -- at Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Avenue in Rutherford.

Rutherford police will lead the procession, joined by other local police motorcycle units.

Thornton, who donated his organs, will be cremated and his ashes interred in the Garden of Memories All Faiths Mausoleum & Cemetery above his father's.

Nick's Towing Service, which covered a huge portion of the arrangements, called Thornton "a quiet young man who easily and quickly became part of the fabric of the NTS crew. He was laid back, friendly, and a genuinely nice human being. He enjoyed his work and did it well.

"Rob was someone who clearly believed in service to his community as evidenced by his choice of career, work as a volunteer EMT with the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad, and even in death as an organ donor."

Thornton, whose parents are deceased, had been living in the village with his elderly grandmother.

He joined the Moonachie squad on April 20, 2019, obtained his EMR certification at the Bergen County EMS Training Center and "volunteered countless hours of time to our Squad," Squad Lt. Christopher Yuhasz said.

Thornton was clearing an accident scene for Nick's when he was struck by an out-of-control vehicle on westbound Route 3 in Rutherford around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Police had closed down several lanes, placing their vehicles and cones behind the initial two-car crash scene near Park Avenue between Route 17 and the Passaic River.

Thornton had one of the vehicles on the flatbed and was preparing the second when a three-vehicle crash occurred behind the police closure.

One vehicle hit another, spinning it out, Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said at the time.

The first vehicle then barreled "straight down the shoulder" and struck the car that Thornton was working on, the chief said.

Officers freed him from under the vehicle and rendered aid before Thornton was taken to HUMC.

He remained on life support until Sunday, when a flag-raising ceremony that drew responders, work colleagues and others was held outside the hospital.

"Right up to the last minute he helped others," his family wrote in a note to those who made donations to a GoFundMe campaign. "He was an organ donor and his organ donations will help multiple people."

Donations to Rob's grandmother were being accepted.

