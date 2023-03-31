Accused Serial Masturbator From Hudson Jailed In Bergen After Transit Bus Incident

East Rutherford police snatched a 24-year-old serial masturbator from a commuter bus following another incident, authorities said.

Marvin Vargas of Jersey City was taken from the NJ TRANSIT bus and booked on lewdness charges after police were called to a bus shelter on Paterson Plank Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

Vargas had masturbated in front of a female passenger, also 24, on the #163 bus, which runs between Ridgewood and the Port Authority bus station in Manhattan, the captain said.

"Nothing was said to the female, but he was looking at her," Yannacone said.

Vargas had been the subject of a manhunt last May after police said he pulled the same thing near the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station on Danforth Avenue in Jersey City.

He's apparently followed a woman to the station and then "began masturbating and ejaculated on the platform" near her, according to a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) dispatch.

NJ TRANSIT police obtained a warrant for lewdness and criminal sexual contact and published photos of Vargas, who was busted soon after.

This time, Vargas was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on the charge out of East Rutherford.

