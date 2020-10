A $10,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Bergen County.

The Mega Millions ticket from the Tuesday, Oct. 13 drawing was sold at Stop & Shop in Carlstadt.

The winning numbers were 11, 44, 45, 46, and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.