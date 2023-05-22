New Kosher Restaurants Opening At American Dream

Bravo Kosher Pizza will be offering New York style pizza, salads and dishes. Chickies offers traditional and creative falafel dishes, while Goldie Lox will be serving tie-dye bagels, sandwiches and juices.

The restaurants join the lineup of kosher eateries at American Dream which include Cinnabon, Cotton Pop Shop, Dunkin’ Donuts, Geoffrey’s Café, Häagen-Dazs, Oreo Café, and Mrs. Fields.

"We’ve made a conscious effort to bring in dining options that support a variety of dietary needs and that includes an extensive kosher offering," said Bryan Gaus, senior vice president and general manager of American Dream.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.