Multiple Levels Of East Rutherford High-Rise Damaged By Water After 2nd Alarm Fire: Officials

Fire crews rushed to 1 Meadowlands Plaza after a fire alarm activated at the multi-story high-rise office building around 3:45 p.m. The East Rutherford Fire Department arrived to find that the building's sprinkler system had successfully extinguished a fire within an air handler unit located in the penthouse, officials said.

Due to the size of the building and potential hazards, a second alarm was issued to ensure enough manpower was available. Responding crews discovered water damage affecting multiple floors and utility closets, prompting additional efforts to salvage property and protect affected suites on the upper levels of the building.

The incident is under investigation by the East Rutherford Bureau of Fire Safety, authorities said.

