Massive H Mart Food Hall Opens At American Dream Mall: Here's What You Will Find (Photos)

The 16,860-square-foot dining hall will feature a dozen restaurants offering a wide array of culinary Asian delights. H Mart will open on Friday, Aug. 30.

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest food hall at American Dream," H Mart President Stacey Kwon said. "Our food halls are iconic staples of H Mart stores, and our American Dream location wouldn't feel complete without one. The addition of another food hall will further enhance the world class, one of a kind guest experience that is H Mart at American Dream."

The restaurants at the American Dream H Mart Food Hall include:

K-Town Hero: Crafted by Michelin-star Chef Hooni Kim (owner of Danji in NYC), featuring savory bulgogi beef brisket, fried chicken, and gochujang pork belly

The Bao: Specializing in Dim Sum, noodles and soup dumplings

Sang Tofu & K BBQ: Offering traditional Korean food from the renowned founder of Midori Sushi, Food Avenue and Sang’s Kitchen

Gold Miss: Indulge in delicious donuts, hot dogs, ice cream, frozen yogurt and slush drinks

Gong Cha: Savor premium tea, bubble tea and coffee made from the freshest milk and highest quality ingredients

BBQ Chicken: Exquisite fried chicken - crispier, juicier and more tender – with a variety of flavorful sauces

Jeong’s Noodle: Enjoy a variety of delicious noodle, seafood and chicken dishes

Wok Bar: Customize your own meal with a variety of flavorful and fresh ingredients

Tous les Jours: An artisan bakery serving a unique selection of cakes, pastries, sandwiches and handcrafted beverages

Don Don Curry: Delight in delicious Japanese Curry, Takoyaki, Tempura and Karaage

Let Them Talk: Unwind with daily Happy Hours, featuring 30 draft beers, craft cocktails and Korean drinks

Art Box: Popular Korean brand known for its trendy and creative stationery, accessories, and lifestyle products that cater to all ages.

On the day of the Food Hall’s opening, H Mart will be offering gifts and activities for families to enjoy, including:

Free Gift Giveaway: New & current H Mart Smart Card members with valid emails will receive a free thermos mug cup. Customers who make a purchase at the American Dream H Mart, or the new food hall, and present their receipt at the giveaway booth, will receive a free H Mart Shopping Bag

Face Painting & Balloon Giveaway: Kids can participate in free face painting and receive free balloons between 11AM ~ 6PM from Friday 8/30/2024, 12PM ~ 7pm from Saturday & Sunday 8/30/2024 ~ 9/1/2024, in a special face painting event in Court A, Level 1 near the H Mart store.

Cultural Events: On opening day, guests can come and watch traditional Asian performances. Such as traditional Korean percussion music, Chinese lion dance and many more.

Click here for more information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.