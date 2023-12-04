Little Ferry Pedestrian, 58, Struck, Killed In East Rutherford

The victim was struck by a Jeep Cherokee off the intersection of Paterson Avenue and Franklin Place near the Wallington border around 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, East Rutherford Police Chief Dennis Rivelli said.

Witnesses said she was thrown several yards.

CPR was conducted on the victim, who Riverlli said was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The 19-year-old driver from Hasbrouck Heights remained at the scene. No summonses were immediately issued nor charges immediately filed.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified and left the investigation to East Rutherford police.

That probe was continuing, Rivelli said.

