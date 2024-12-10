Influencer Flashes MetLife Stadium, Claims Giants Player Offered Free Tickets For Nude Stunt

Ava Louise, who has gained attention after flashing both the NYC and Philadelphia portals, shared a screenshot on Instagram showing what she says is a direct message exchange with the player. The alleged conversation details an offer of two free tickets to the Dec. 8 game between the Giants and the Saints at MetLife Stadium.

“Hey sexy, got those two free tickets to the game if you do me a solid and flash the Saints to distract them,” the message reads. Ava responds, "Omg what fr how??"

The sender identifies themselves as a Giants player, saying, “I play for the Giants, I gotchu.” When Ava asks for the player’s jersey number, the response deflects: “You’ll be able to figure that out easily at the game, can’t have you put me on blast and get me fined $$ lol. Or knowing you, get me fired.”

Ava waited until about 90 seconds were left in the game to pull her stunt, as the time is captured in the photo she shared to Instagram.

Ava shared the exchange on social media, where it quickly gained attention. While the authenticity of the messages has not been confirmed, the post has sparked mixed reactions online.

"Maybe you should take some of the money you’re making on OF, and buy some class," one person said. "What’s truly sad is you’re getting attention for acting like a…. (Fill in the blank) and loving it. SMFH"

"Now we finally have something worth seeing at a Giants game," another said.

The Saints won the game 14-11.

