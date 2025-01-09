Hotel Guest Torches Room Pompting Major Police Presence To East Rutherford (Developing)

The incident occurred at approximately 11:24 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn on 850 Paterson Plank Road, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said.

A 9-1-1 call reported that the fire broke out following a dispute involving a guest, Angermeyer said.

First responders, including the East Rutherford Police and Fire Departments, arrived on the scene after the suspect had already fled, according to Angermeyer.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad and the East Rutherford Police Department are leading the investigation. Detectives and Arson Task Force members were deployed to the site to assess the damage and gather evidence.

