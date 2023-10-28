Heroes: Trapped Victim Rescued, Rushed To Humc After Collapse At East Rutherford Site

The wall gave way at a renovation project for a new restaurant on the Union Avenue site of the former Railroad Cafe.

Police in neighboring towns up the line closed intersections on northbound Route 17 as an ambulance rushed the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with an escort following the Oct. 28 early-afternoon rescue.

The type and extent of injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

Another victim got out unassisted with an ankle and knee injury, responders said.

Members of the Urban Area Initiative Task Force’s Metro Strike Team, as well as the Elizabeth Fire Department Tech Rescue Team were among the responders. A PSE&G crew also was on hand. OSHA was notified.

