‘Government Agents’ Were Actually Rutherford Brothers In $400K Senior Scam, Prosecutors Say

Abhishek Barvalia, 31, and Tushar Barvalia, 32, of Rutherfo, were indicted on charges of second-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, and fourth-degree conspiracy, Gonzalez said. They were released without bail after being arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court and are due back Oct. 22.

Prosecutors say the scam ran from June 2023 to January 2024, targeting women ages 76, 78, 83, and 90 in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, and Connecticut. In each case, the victims were told their bank accounts were compromised and were directed to transfer their money to “government-controlled” or other accounts allegedly run by the defendants.

Authorities allege that:

On Dec. 11, 2023, a 76-year-old woman received a pop-up on her computer urging her to call a number. A caller claiming to be an FBI agent told her hackers were using her information for illegal activities and she needed to secure her savings. She withdrew $171,680 in three cashier’s checks and mailed them to the defendants, prosecutors said.

On July 5, 2023, a 78-year-old woman got a pop-up saying her computer was infected with malware. She called “Microsoft” and was transferred to someone claiming to be with the Federal Trade Commission, who told her hackers were targeting her bank accounts. Over two days, she sent cashier’s checks totaling $70,000 to the defendants, according to prosecutors.

On Dec. 4, 2023, a 90-year-old woman received a pop-up warning of an “Apple Security Risk.” A purported government agent told her her accounts were being used for illicit activity, including child pornography. Over two weeks, she sent about $136,224 to accounts allegedly controlled by the defendants.

On June 30, 2023, an 83-year-old woman got a call from a supposed bank representative who convinced her to give account information. That same day, $15,000 was wired to an account allegedly controlled by the defendants. A second transfer of $21,000 was blocked by her bank, prosecutors said.

Gonzalez warned residents to be alert for schemes involving calls or messages from people posing as law enforcement, bankers, or tech company security. He urged anyone receiving such contact to immediately speak to their bank or the police and never comply with demands for secrecy.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Andrew Kohler, Senior Assistant District Attorney Frank Ungerer, and Assistant District Attorney Michel Spanakos under the supervision of Patricia McNeill, Chief of the Investigations Division.

