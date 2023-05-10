Firefighters Douse Rutherford Basement Blaze

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out in the two-story, two-family house on Springfield Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

It was knocked down and brought under control within an hour, responders at the scene said.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from East Rutherford and Wallington. A borough building official and a PSE&G crew were summoned.

DID WE MISS ANY? Please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794 / or email: gerardjdemarco@gmail.com or direct message facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco with the names of any responding agencies not yet mentioned. THANK YOU.

