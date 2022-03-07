Contact Us
Lady Gaga Books MetLife Stadium Stop On International Tour Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Photo Credit: Flickr user Yne VDM

Lady Gaga has announced her 2022 stadium tour after a two-year delay due to coronavirus.

While most of the shows are in Las Vegas, the 12-time Grammy winner made sure to schedule a stop at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Aug. 11 as part of the "Chromatica Ball" tour.

Tickets start at $129 on StubHub.

The concert series was scheduled in 2020 after the release of Gaga's album "Chromatica." It was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Popular songs from the album include "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me" with Arianna Grande.

The tour will begin in Düsseldorf and finish in Los Angeles. 

Click here for a full list of shows.

