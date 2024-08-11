Drummer Turned American Dream Mall Executive Chef Competing On 'Chopped' This Week

He doesn't have a degree from any fancy culinary school, and his childhood dream was never to become a professional cook.

And yet, the 35-year-old Clifton dad landed himself a pretty sweet gig as the executive chef of Gameroom Eats at the American Dream Mall.

This week, he'll be going up against some of the best chefs in the region on Food Network's "Chopped" cooking competition, for a chance to win $10,000.

Thomas' episode, called "Celtuce Setbacks," airs Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

"Cooking was never my first interest," Thomas said. "It was just a fun thing to do."

Before going into cooking, Thomas was a drummer in a touring band. In between shows, he'd work at restaurants as a server or a bar-back.

It wasn't until his last band broke up around 15 years ago and Thomas welcomed his first child that he figured, "Let me try this out."

Cooking, that is.

"I knew in order to make money, you have to be the best at what you do," he said. "Every grain of salt, every French fry, from the first bite of food to the last, it's got to tell a story, it's got to be meaningful."

Thomas got his start as the line cook supervisor at Zinburger in Clifton. It was the chain's first-ever location on the East Coast.

Thomas took it seriously.

"That's where I learned a lot of the fundamentals," he said. "Knife skills, meat temperatures, fry skills."

Eventually, Thomas gleaned enough from Zinburger to open a catering company of his own, "Beastro," and move up in the industry.

Thomas went on to work some bigger-name chefs at top restaurants in the area.

"I made sure to look over the shoulder of every chef to see what they were doing," Thomas said.

A career highlight was participating in the Saint Sebastian Feast and Carnival in Montclair, one of the most popular food festivals in the area.

This year, Thomas began working as the executive chef of Gameroom Eats, the dining portion of The Gameroom, Hasbro's arcade, at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

Thomas was given a template menu, then revamped it.

"I didn't want it to be another arcade dining hall," he said. "I wanted to be more creative."

The Mr. Monopoly Money Burger, for example, draws on inspiration Thomas got from the ever-popular Rutt's Hut in Clifton: Two smash patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion on a pretzel roll, topped in Thomas' special liquor gold. It's like an elevated burger, but smothered in gravy.

Gameroom Eats also has a Trivial Pursuit-themed bar, and Candy Land milkshake area offering over-the-top shakes with lollipops and whipped cream.

Thomas plans on adding new menu items in the fall, including lomo saltado egg rolls.

Thomas hopes that Gameroom Eats will serve as the backdrop for memories made by families across the area.

"Food always creates memories," he said. "You watch 'The Sopranos,' a lot of the things happening in the scenes is always done while someone was eating — over a bowl of pasta.

"That’s where my obsession came in. Appreciating the craft.

"I love music and drums, and that same passion is my food. It's how the whole things grew. From fine dining to the local pub, everything matters."

Watch John Thomas' story on "Chopped," airing on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.