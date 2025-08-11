Fair 78°

Crowd Loses It As Demi Lovato Makes Surprise MetLife Appearance With Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20 tour in front of a packed hometown crowd at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Aug. 10 — and they brought a special guest that sent fans into a frenzy.

Demi Lovato joined the Jonas Brothers for the kickoff of their stadium tour in their home state of New Jersey Sunday, Aug. 10

 Photo Credit: Joe Jonas Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Kevin, 37, Joe, 35, and Nick, 32, opened the first show of their anniversary tour with performances from The All-American Rejects, Switchfoot, Jesse McCartney, and Marshmello. 

But the night’s biggest moment came when scenes from "Camp Rock" began playing across the screens and Joe began singing his signature ballad from the 2008 Disney hit "Camp Rock."

Fans were onto what was about to happen.

Halfway through the song, Joe introduced his former co-star and ex girlfriend Demi Lovato, 32, to the stage. The two, who played onscreen love interests Shane Gray and Mitchie Torres — and briefly dated in 2010 — reunited to perform Camp Rock fan favorites “This Is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing.”

Lovato’s surprise appearance capped off a night packed with nostalgia and star power as the brothers celebrated two decades of music in their home state.

