Crash Jams Route 17 In Carlstadt (Developing)

Delays were being reported along Route 17 in Carlstadt due to a crash on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Traffic along Route 17.

Photo Credit: NJDOT

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
A left lane on the northbound side was closed as of 2 p.m., following the accident at Moonachie Avenue, the NJDOT site shows.

Delays up to 10 minutes were being reported.

