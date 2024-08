The 11-year-old was riding on Boiling Springs Road when they were struck by a 2013 Ford Ecoline E350 exiting a driveway around 4:45 p.m., Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

The child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries to the calf and upper thigh.

