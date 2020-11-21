Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Return to your home site

Menu

Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN THEM? 'Armed, Dangerous' Pair Wanted For Shot Fired At Hackensack Crowd
Business

Popular NYC Pizzeria Expands To Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Song E Napule is expanding to Bergen County.
Song E Napule is expanding to Bergen County. Photo Credit: foodie__academy Instagram

A popular New York City pizzeria is expanding to Bergen County.

Song E Napule in Greenwich Village is coming to The Parker development in Downtown Rutherford, BoozyBurbs reports.

The NYC restaurant is run by Ciro Iovine, a self-described dreamer, and father of three. 

A pizza chef since 13, Iovine met his wife, Austria, after three years in New York.

Song E Napule is expanding to Bergen County.

Instagram user evangelinewyz

With help from his new love, and his brother, Giovanni, Song E Napule opened in January 2015. Click here to see the menu.

No word yet on an opening date.

Song E Napule, 106 Park Avenue, Rutherford

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Rutherford Daily Voice!

Serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.