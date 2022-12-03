Hundreds Line Up For New Apple Store At NJ Mall

Contact Us
Rutherford Daily Voice serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Mac Bullock
A new Apple store opened for business at the American Dream mall today, management says. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Trac Vu

A new Apple store is the latest tenant at New Jersey's largest mall, and customers turned out in droves for its opening.

The store opened for business at the American Dream Mall on Saturday, Dec. 3, and offers an array of services including Apple Pickup, a dedicated area for Today at Apple sessions hosted by Creative Pros, and displays showing off the latest iOS products, said mall representatives. 

"At Apple American Dream, the highly trained specialists are a reflection of the diverse community in which they will serve," management said, adding that staff will be able to assist customers in 15 different languages. 

The store is open from 11 a.m. and is located in Court D, Level 2 at 1 American Dream Way. 

