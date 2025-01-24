Fair 33°

SHARE

Bring Your Broken Items Back To Life (For Free) At Rutherford Repair Cafe

Why toss it when you can fix it? Before you kick that wobbly chair to the curb or give up on your flickering lamp, bring it to Rutherford’s Repair Café and watch the magic happen!

Rutherford Repair Cafe volunteer at work.

Rutherford Repair Cafe volunteer at work.

 Photo Credit: Rutherford Repair Cafe
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The Rutherford Green Team’s 11th Repair Café is happening Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the basement of the Rutherford Public Library at 150 Park Ave. 

The event is open to anyone in need. Enter through the back courtyard and prepare to give your favorite things a second chance.

At the Repair Café, local experts will tinker, sew, and tighten screws to bring your broken treasures back to life—for free! While they work, you can sip on coffee, nibble on home-baked snacks, or get crafty with recycled materials. 

This month’s repair lineup includes bicycles, clothing, small appliances, electronics, cell phones, lamps, jewelry, wooden items, sewing machines, leather goods, and even knife sharpening. The rules? 

Bring just one item (or two knives for sharpening) at a time, and if you have more, head to the back of the line for round two. Don’t forget to clean your clothing beforehand and grab any parts you might need—like batteries or bike tubes.

Follow the Rutherford Repair Café on Facebook or Instagram for last-minute updates about services offered. 

to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE