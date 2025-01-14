Apartment Building With Affordable Housing Units Approved In East Rutherford

The borough's Zoning Board has given the green light for a new three-story apartment building at 20-30 Willow St., bringing 26 fresh units—and a splash of affordable housing—to the neighborhood. The announcement came via a press release from Taylor Architecture & Design on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Designed by Italo Teixeria and presented by Stacy Mulrain, RA, the structure offers a mix of two studio units, 20 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit. Four of these will be set aside as affordable housing, providing a much-needed boost for low- and moderate-income households in the area.

And the perks? Think covered secured parking, a sleek first-floor lobby, a rooftop deck with killer views, bicycle storage, and even a fitness center to keep those New Year’s resolutions alive.

The exterior design is turning heads, too. The first story sports an iron spot brick veneer, while the upper levels combine stone and smooth fiber cement panels. Open balconies bring a dynamic touch, adding both depth and a stylish rhythm to the façade.

This project is more than just a pretty face. Located in the NC – Neighborhood Commercial Zone and the AHO – Affordable Housing Overlay Zone, it aligns with East Rutherford’s goals to meet affordable housing needs. According to New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs, East Rutherford has a current need of 53 units (meaning renovations needed to current, substandard units) and a future demand for 412 units to meet state obligations.

The journey to approval wasn’t without challenges. When the plan debuted on Nov. 7, 2024, its four-story, 45-foot design hit a wall of resistance. Community concerns about height and scale sent the development team back to the drawing board. The result? A revised three-story, 37-foot-9-inch design that smoothed over objections, reduced variances, and ultimately earned unanimous approval from the board.

Behind this project stands a powerhouse team: Land Use Attorney Gary J. Cucchiara, Civil Engineer Richard Adelsohn, Traffic Engineer Justine Fox, and Professional Planner William P. Stimmel. Together, they’ve crafted a building that’s functional, beautiful, and community-focused.

Taylor Architecture & Design, based in North Plainfield, NJ, has made a name for itself by helping developers balance profitability with smart, sustainable designs.

