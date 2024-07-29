All Lanes Of NJ Turnpike Closed Due To Overturned Tractor Trailer In East Rutherford

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. shutting the highway in the eastbound lanes of the western spur from Interchange 16W to Route 3 and the Meadowlands, the NJDOT says.
All lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike were closed in East Rutherford Monday morning, July 29 due to an overturned tractor trailer.
