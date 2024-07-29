A Few Clouds 76°

SHARE

All Lanes Of NJ Turnpike Closed Due To Overturned Tractor Trailer In East Rutherford

All lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike were closed in East Rutherford Monday morning, July 29 due to an overturned tractor trailer.

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. shutting the highway in the eastbound lanes of the western spur from Interchange 16W to Route 3 and the Meadowlands, the NJDOT says.

to follow Daily Voice Rutherford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE