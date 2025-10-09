6 Must-Try Restaurants Just Opened Across Bergen County: Look Inside

From modern Mediterranean escapes to cozy coffee spots and international street fare, here are eateries that recently opened in the area.

Circle Hummus has officially taken over the former Circle Diner space at 412 Madison Ave. in Dumont, according to a post on Reddit. The eatery’s Grubhub menu showcases a mix of Mediterranean staples and plant-based options.

Kosher steakhouse Becca in Cliffside Park is bringing a “modern Mediterranean escape” to 700-B Palisadium Drive, featuring prime cuts, brick-oven dishes, and a vibrant ambiance.

Also in Dumont, Thai Chef Jr., located at 11 McKinley Ave, is offering Asian fusion fare in a sleek new setting.

Fans of Turkish cuisine have a new reason to head to Edgewater, where Doner Point has expanded from Paterson to 820 River Road. The restaurant serves halal doner and authentic Turkish dishes, made with “fresh, high-quality ingredients,” according to its website.

In East Rutherford, Bibiana’s Café recently opened at 414 Paterson Ave., serving coffee, breakfast, and brunch in a cozy setting.

Wyckoff Tavern in Wyckoff has replaced Cafe Amici at 315 Franklin Ave. The menu features about a dozen starters, artisan pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, salads, a kids menu, beers, spirits, cocktails, and wines.

And for a taste of Spain, Bocadillo has opened its doors at 155 Moonachie Road in Moonachie, offering a creative Spanish-inspired café and tapas menu. Menu highlights include Café con Leche and Café Horchata, Spanish toasts like Pan con Tomate Ibérico and Bonito Tuna, tapas favorites such as crispy calamari, patatas bravas, and manchego bites, Spanish-style sandwiches filled with short rib or grilled octopus, and protein bowls topped with shrimp, tuna, or pernil over quinoa and greens.

