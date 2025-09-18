$500K Lawsuit Hits American Dream’s Hasbro ‘Game Room’ Over Alleged Unpaid Work

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) filed the complaint on Wednesday, Sept. 17, against TGR AD, LLC and Ameream, LLC. The company says it supplied lighting equipment, signage, and installation services for the Game Room but has not been paid in full, court documents show.

Court filings state that in January 2023, Charlie Keegan, CEO of the Game Room, hired FSG to design and install custom lighting. Contracts signed in January and June of that year totaled more than $520,000, court papers say. FSG claims it delivered the materials and completed the work but received no payment.

“Following FSG’s completion of its work, FSG did not receive payment from KH FEC, LLC. Upon information and belief, KH FEC, LLC transferred its ownership interests in The Game Room to Defendants. FSG sent two letters to Defendants demanding payment for its work, and to date, is owed $502,327.96. Defendants are hiding behind a web of companies to avoid liability, and Defendants’ failure to pay FSG for the services and products it delivered necessitated this action,” the complaint says.

“As a result of Defendants’ breach, FSG has suffered damages in the amount of at least $502,327.96,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit names both Ameream — the developer behind American Dream — and TGR AD, LLC, which currently operates the Game Room. FSG alleges the companies have been “hiding behind a web of companies to avoid liability” while continuing to profit from the venue.

FSG is seeking compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees, and a declaration that the defendants are jointly liable.

Daily Voice has reached out to the mall for comment.

