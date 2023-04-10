Contact Us
Bergen's Scottie Scheffler Finishes Tied For 10th At Masters

Sam Barron
Scottie Scheffler, a Bergen County native, finished in 10th place at the Masters.
Photo Credit: Instagram

Scottie Scheffler's time as reigning Masters champion is over. 

The Bergen County native finished in a tie for 10th place at the Masters Tournament after winning the tournament last year. Scheffler shot a -4, eight strokes behind the winner, Jon Rahm. 

Scheffler got off to a hot start at the tournament in round 1, but stumbled in round 2, carding a +3. He rebounded in the final two rounds, shooting a combined -3.

Don't feel too bad for Scheffler though. By finishing in 10th place, he earned $432,000 in prize money.

Scheffler is the first New Jersey native to win the Masters. Having recently won the Players Championship, Scheffler entered the tournament the #1 ranked golfer in the world and was the betting favorite to win the Masters again.

The golfer was born in Ridgewood and lived in Montvale. His father used to take him to play golf at Bergen Community College in Paramus, holding a flashlight while Scheffler hit shots in the dark and he was already a golf prodigy when the family moved to Dallas when he was six.

Scheffler's next shot at a major is the PGA Championship in May. 

