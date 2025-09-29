Scratch-Off Tickets Sold Across Bergen, Passaic; Including $10K Winners At Walmart, ShopRite

The largest prize was $600,000 on a Colossal Crossword ticket, which was sold Sept. 22 at Manor Sweet Shoppe in Rutherford, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

Other recent winners include:

A $20,000 Crossword ticket sold Sept. 23 at Super K Food Store in Rochelle Park.

A $10,000 Stacks of Green ticket sold Sept. 24 at ShopRite #217 in Wayne.

A $10,000 200X Cash Blitz ticket sold Sept. 27 at Walmart #5752 in Garfield.

