Scratch-Off Tickets Sold Across Bergen, Passaic; Including $10K Winners At Walmart, ShopRite

Several North Jersey lottery players are cashing in after winning scratch-off tickets worth up to $600,000, state officials said.

Wayne ShopRite

The largest prize was $600,000 on a Colossal Crossword ticket, which was sold Sept. 22 at Manor Sweet Shoppe in Rutherford, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

Other recent winners include:

  • A $20,000 Crossword ticket sold Sept. 23 at Super K Food Store in Rochelle Park.
  • A $10,000 Stacks of Green ticket sold Sept. 24 at ShopRite #217 in Wayne.
  • A $10,000 200X Cash Blitz ticket sold Sept. 27 at Walmart #5752 in Garfield.

