COVID-19: North Jersey District Reports 8 More Cases, Bringing Total To 19 Since September

A North Jersey school district reported an additional eight COVID-19 cases in the last week.
Since September, Ridgewood has reported 19 cases.
The most recent cases were reported at the following schools:
Nov. 13: One case at Hawes Elementary School linked to out-of-school exposure. No close contact was found and therefore only the individual and family members are quarantined.
Nov. 12: One case at Somerville Elementary School linked to out-of-school exposure. No close contact was found and therefore only the individual and family members are quarantined.
- Nov. 9: Two unrelated cases at Ridgewood high School.
- Nov. 9: Two cases at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
- Nov. 9: Two cases at George Washington Middle School.
None of the cases reported Nov. 9 were related.
Previously, 11 cases had been reported in Ridgewood, where classes began with a hybrid plan in September.
