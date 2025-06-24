He spent the evening laughing with one of his closest friends, Ahmad Oloumi, who said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“He was no different,” Oloumi said. “His typical jovial self.”

Which is why the news of Gonzalez’s sudden passing the next day, Sunday, June 22, came as such a shock.

Now, in the wake of his death, Oloumi and Ridgewood’s Dads’ Night, a nonprofit made up of fathers from two of the village’s elementary schools, have launched a GoFundMe to support Gonzalez’s wife, April, and their children, Mateo and Ava. As of press time, the campaign had raised $73,000.

According to Oloumi, that number is a testament to who Gonzalez was.

“He had so much charisma, so much energy. Octavio was such a vibrant guy. Whether you were an introverted artist, a musician, or a rah-rah sports guy, it didn’t matter. He had a way of making you feel seen, heard, and better — no matter what.”

Oloumi, who now sits on the Dad's Night board, credits Gonzalez with pulling him into the organization in 2021. His daughter was entering Kindergarten, and Octavio insisted he get involved.

"He was like, 'There's no way you can't do Dad's Night' when your daughter's going into the school,'" Oloumi recalled.

Dads’ Night was founded during World War II by fathers from Somerville and Hawes elementary schools to lift community spirits during the war. What started as an annual performance for students has evolved into a full-scale skit and comedy show each March, raising thousands for local education through laughter, music, and connection.

Something Oloumi never knew how much he needed.

"Octavio was one of the first people to pull me in and embrace me," Oloumi said. "I fell in love with the organization. It’s an amazing way to connect with a group of other men from different walks of life that you may otherwise not cross paths with."

Though he worked in the medical field, Octavio shone bright on stage. He joined Dads’ Night in 2019 and quickly became a central figure in the organization.

“He had a little more flair on stage,” said Kevin Quinn, also on the Dad's Night board. “He made everybody around him better. That's what drew people to him."

But Gonzalez was greater than Dad's Night. He was active in Little League (for his son), Ridgewood Cheer (for his daughter), and played on a local men's softball team.

He was known for his kindness, humility, and the love he had for his family.

“Even if it was just picking up Mateo, he spoke with such gentleness,” Oloumi said. “He was so proud. He was a very loving dad. That’s the hardest part — thinking about that void now.”

"He was like a beacon," Oloumi said. "He made people feel seen.”

The night that Gonzalez died, some of the Dad's Night dads came together to lean on one another and remember their friend.

"Someone broke out an audio of his vocals, it was great to hear his voice," Quinn said. "It got everyone laughing again. It's something I think a lot of us needed."

On Monday, dozens of dads went to the Orange Lantern in Paramus for karaoke, something Gonzalez loved to do.

"It’s a huge loss for the community," Oloumi said. "His infectious personality and the man that he was."

Ridgewood dad Mike Lembo summed it up perfectly.

"Whether he’s behind the scenes flipping burgers, front and center on stage, or just lighting up the room with that legendary smile, Octavio was the kind of friend who makes everything better.

"He showed up. He made us laugh. He kept it real. And somehow, he did it all with style. He was a true friend to all and was the epitome of what 'Dads Night' means.

"Grateful to know him, lucky to roll with him, and we were always better when he was around."

