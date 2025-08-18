Ridgewood Motorcyclist Killed In Weekend East Rutherford Crash: Police

On Saturday, Aug. 16, just after 2 p.m., East Rutherford police responded to Route 120 North for a report of a motorcyclist down and injured, Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

Officers determined a 2024 Royal Enfield Super Meteor had struck the curb on Route 120 north while negotiating the curve. The operator of the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and struck the guardrail causing an injury to his back Yannacone said.

Hackensack University Medical Center ALS and Bergen County BLS transported the 69-year-old Ridgewood man to Hackensack Hospital, Yannacone said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.