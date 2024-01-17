Rescheduled: Ali Stroker Returns Home For Ridgewood Book Signing After All

The Nov. 18, 2023 signing of her new children's book "Cut Loose" at Bookends in Ridgewood — where Stroker was born and raised — was canceled, but has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21.

In "Cut Loose," Nat faces the prospect of being not only the new kid in school, but the new kid in a wheelchair, according to a synopsis.

While things start off slowly, she eventually makes a new best friend, gets a boyfriend, and takes part in a theatre competition as she aims to live out her dream of performing on Broadway, according to a synopsis.

The Ridgewood native is the first Broadway performer to appear on stage using a wheelchair and won a Tony for her performance in a revival of "Oklahoma!". This is Stroker's second children's book, having previously written "The Chance to Fly."

Stroker made history in 2015 as Broadway's first person in a wheelchair to take the stage

