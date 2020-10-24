Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ridgewood, NJ
Two Seriously Injured In Route 17 Pileup

Aftermath. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Route 17.

Detectives were investigating the possibility that one of the drivers may have been under the influence of drugs after they found a crack pipe in her car.

Firefighters had to extricate victims shortly after 8:30 a.m. crash on the highway’s southbound side in front of Starbucks in Ridgewood.

The wreckage and large debris field left only one lane passable. All lanes were reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Ridgewood police and EMS also responded, as did an ambulance from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, among others.

Several rigs were required to transport the injured.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

