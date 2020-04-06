Tree Worker From Bergenfield Falls To Death In Ridgewood

A tree worker fell to his death Thursday in Ridgewood.

The 35-year-old Bergenfield worker for Arrow Tree Service in Old Tappan was nearly 30 feet up when he fell and tree limb landed on top of him at a Waiku Road home off Carlton Terrace at 8:40 a.m., Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

He was killed instantly, responders said.

Village police, firefighters and ALS and BLS units responded.

Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.