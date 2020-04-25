Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SUV Driver Suffers Critical Medical Episode At Route 17 Exit

Jerry DeMarco
The vehicle came to rest against a wall on the northbound Route 17 exit ramp to Linwood Avenue in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver whose SUV crashed off Route 17 in Ridgewood Saturday afternoon apparently suffered a medical episode beforehand, responders said.

The Kia Sportage came to rest against a wall on the northbound exit ramp to Linwood Avenue around 3 p.m.

Responders conducted CPR before the gravely injured driver was brought to The Valley Hospital in Village police, firefighters and EMS and a Valley EMS unit responded.

City Wide towed the vehicle.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

ALSO SEE: An N95 mask worn by a driver may not have been the reason he fainted and crashed, said police in Lincoln Park, updating an original report.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/morris/police-fire/update-n95-mask-might-not-have-caused-crash-involving-driver-who-fainted-police-say/787127/

