Ridgewood PD: Officers Capture Westchester, Bronx ID Thieves At Local Bank

Ridgewood police nabbed an accused ID thief from Westchester and two from the Bronx as they tried to steal money from the bank account of an identity theft victim, authorities said.

Responding officers grabbed all three at the TD Bank branch on North Maple Avenue, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The thieves tried using a bogus identification and credit card, as well as the victim’s account number, to withdraw cash, the chief said.

at the scene and transported to Ridgewood Police headquarters.

Daniel Raymond, 40, of Larchmont, was charged with theft by deception, fraudulent use of personal identifying information and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Dujion Hall, 22, of the Bronx was charged with theft by deception and trafficking personal identifying information.

Michael Francis, 29, of the Bronx, was charged charged with theft by deception.

All three were processed and released with pending court dates.

