PA Air Force Pilot Returns To Duty Five Months After Plane Crash That Killed Daughter

A Pennsylvania air force pilot will return to duty on Wednesday, March 30, after approximately five months of rehabilitation and recovery following a plane crash that killed his daughter, officials said.

Col. Deane Thomey, who was seriously injured in the single-engine plane crash on Oct 22, 2021, in Colleton County, South Carolina, was treated for several weeks in the intensive care unit at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

In November 2021, he was transferred to a medical facility near his home in Alexandria, Virginia, for additional treatment and care.

His 24-year-old daughter, Madeline, was killed in the crash.

Shortly after the crash, a Give InKind fundraiser was launched to support Thomey's family with expenses.

Thomey is the commander of the 111th Attack Wing and Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham.

“We are all heartbroken at the loss of Madeline. Col. Thomey has made a remarkable recovery which has made his return possible,” said Col. Rebecca Gray, 111th ATKW Vice Commander, who stepped in to lead the Wing during Thomey’s recovery.

“The entire 111th Attack Wing family is thankful to have our Wing Commander back at the helm to provide Pennsylvania and our nation a ready force--ready to meet any challenges that lay ahead."

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash.

