A driver escaped serious injury when her BMW sedan took out a utility pole and damaged the base of a light post Friday morning in Ridgewood.

Ridgewood EMS took her to The Valley Hospital following the crash on West Ridgewood Avenue.

The street was partially closed for several hours while utility crews tended to the pole.

Ridgewood police and firefighters also responded.

