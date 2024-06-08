Out-Of-Control Tesla Crashes At Ridgewood Intersection

The 30-year-old driver reportedly told police he'd swerved to avoid a slow-moving vehicle that had cut in front of him at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Manor Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 7.

He was treated for a wrist injury that may have been caused by an airbag, responders said.

A flatbed tow truck removed the wreckage.

Ridgewood police and village Fire Rescue members responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.